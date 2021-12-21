Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Nina Agdal Shows Off Sparkling Blue Gown For New Years Eve Getaway

Supermodel Nina Agdal definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she showed off the sparkling gown for her New Years Eve getaway.

The 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked truly stunning in the jaw-dropping sequins sheer gown that consisted of a long-sleeve cropped top, a huge cutout through the waist and a skirt with a dramatic leg slit. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

She didn’t explain a whole lot about her Instagram post and simply captioned it, “Fitting for NYE getaway @cldstyle @stello.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina Agdal (@ninaagdal)

She completed the stunning look with hair up in a bun and some jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

The swimsuit model always looks incredible no matter what the occasion. Her social media page is full of examples of her great fashion sense. Check them out!

Nina’s looks on the red carpet are legendary too. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.