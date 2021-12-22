Browns Center JC Tretter Says The NFL Wanted To Cancel Games, NFLPA Made Sure They Were Rescheduled

NFL players apparently pushed back hard against the league wanting to cancel games.

Multiple games scheduled for last had to be moved because of serious COVID-19 problems, and Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter told the media Wednesday that the league initially just wanted to cancel them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As Tretter pointed out, if the games were canceled, nobody would be paid, and that was a nonstarter for the NFLPA.

You can listen to his full comments below.

#Browns JC Tretter said the #NFL wanted to cancel the 3 games last week because of the COVID-19 outbreaks, and the NFLPA voted to reschedule them pic.twitter.com/uMCp8ldVwU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 22, 2021

This was the correct decision from the players and the NFLPA. COVID-19 is here and we have to learn how to deal with it.

If you don’t understand that at this point, then I honestly have no idea where you’ve been since March 2020.

Canceling games and living in fear simply can’t be an option, especially when there’s money on the line. You do whatever you have to do to make sure games are played.

If that means moving things around because of the virus, then that’s what you do. You don’t just throw in the towel.

Props to the players for taking a stand and making sure games happen. That’s exactly what the fans want to see.