College Football Playoff Semifinal Games Won’t Be Rescheduled Because Of COVID-19, Champion Could Be Crowned Without Title Game Being Played

The COVID-19 protocols for the College Football Playoff are insanely stupid.

The CFP Management Committee laid out for fans Wednesday all the different scenarios that might unfold if the teams in the playoff have COVID-19 issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To put it as simply as possible, the semi-final games won’t be rescheduled and we could get a national champion without a title game even taking place.

𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: The CFP Management Committee today announced a series of new actions it will take to protect student-athlete health and safety as the omicron virus has spread in advance of the College Football Playoff. Full release » https://t.co/wc1y938gWt#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/OJLiWcndVP — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 22, 2021

The CFP Management Committee released the following information Wednesday about the protocol for the playoff

Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if one team is unavailable to play – The unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game.

– The unavailable team shall forfeit the game and its opponent would advance to the national championship game. Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal – The semifinal game would be declared “no contest” and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion.

– The semifinal game would be declared “no contest” and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP National Champion. Playoff Semifinals (Cotton and Orange Bowls) if three teams are unavailable to play – The semifinal game in which two teams are unable to play would be declared “no contest.” In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and its opponent would be declared CFP National Champion.

Furthermore, if two teams make the title game and COVID-19 issues come up, the game “may be rescheduled to no later than Friday, January 14.” If one team is unable to play at that point, the team able to play will be named national champs.

If both teams can’t play, no champion will be crowned.

New from the CFP: The semifinals can’t be rescheduled. If a team can’t play because of COVID, it’s a forfeit pic.twitter.com/5eEVB3aQRV — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 22, 2021

Is there a single fan on the planet who endorses this nonsense or thinks it’s a good idea? A single one? The answer to that is no.

Why the hell can’t we reschedule games? Nobody is in a huge rush. I think we’d all prefer games bumped back a week than the games not happening at all.

.⁦@CFBPlayoff⁩ announces if team not available for playoff, team will forfeit & opponent advances to title game. If both can’t play, other semifinal would be for national title pic.twitter.com/10sUjdYiqy — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2021

Yet, the CFP Management Committee chose the worst option, and we’re not all stuck with this garbage.

And anyone who thinks that the teams might not have to pull out, I suggest you look at what just happened with Texas A&M.

This is a disaster waiting to happen.

Texas A&M’s Football Team Announces Brutal COVID-19 News https://t.co/zTp7CFISTB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2021

We need to play the games, and if the committee doesn’t want to sanction them, the schools should just play them anyways. This is America and we don’t just throw in the towel because things get tough.