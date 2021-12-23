Biden Says Trump Running In 2024 Will Increase His Own Chance Of Running Again

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he’ll be more likely to run in 2024 for reelection if former President Donald Trump enters the race.
During an interview with ABC News’ David Muir, the president was asked about his reelection plans. The White House has consistently maintained that Biden plans to run again, and he reiterated this expectation during the interview.
“Yes,” Biden said. “But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now – if I’m in good health – then, in fact, I would run again.”
Muir then asked whether “a rematch against Donald Trump” would change things at all. Biden said the prospect would increase his chances of running. (RELATED: Trump Sails Past Biden, Harris In New Presidential Poll)
“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden said, “Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee? That’d increase the prospect of running.”
WATCH:
.@DavidMuir on Manchin: “how were you not able to close the deal?”
Biden pivots to what they’ve passed: “We have passed more major legislation than anybody in their first year ever, ever, ever, ever.”
Says he hasn’t given up on BBB. Doesn’t rule out taking out child tax credit pic.twitter.com/9knhaYQ0hx
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 22, 2021
The former president has often hinted at running in 2024, but has never outright announced his official plans. Still, many people, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, believe Trump will run again.
While the White House and Biden have often said publicly that the idea is to run for reelection, Vice President Kamala Harris recently suggested she’s never been involved in any discussions with Biden about 2024.
“I’m not going to talk about our conversations, but I will tell you this without any ambiguity: We do not talk about nor have we talked about re-election, because we haven’t completed our first year and we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Harris told The Wall Street Journal during an interview published Dec. 16.
Both Biden and Harris have been plagued with poor polling throughout parts of 2021. The administration has at times struggling in dealing with multiple crises ranging from issues at the border, a disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a record inflation rate and more.