Biden Says Trump Running In 2024 Will Increase His Own Chance Of Running Again

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he’ll be more likely to run in 2024 for reelection if former President Donald Trump enters the race.

During an interview with ABC News’ David Muir, the president was asked about his reelection plans. The White House has consistently maintained that Biden plans to run again, and he reiterated this expectation during the interview.

“Yes,” Biden said. “But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now – if I’m in good health – then, in fact, I would run again.”

Muir then asked whether “a rematch against Donald Trump” would change things at all. Biden said the prospect would increase his chances of running. (RELATED: Trump Sails Past Biden, Harris In New Presidential Poll)