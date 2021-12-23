New York Gov. Hochul Signs Law Punishing Forgery Of Vaccine Cards By 1 Year In Prison

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law Wednesday a bill that makes forgery of COVID-19 vaccination cards punishable by up to one year of imprisonment or three years of probation.

The “Truth in Vaccination” law renders faking of vaccination cards a class D felony and tampering with computer records containing vaccination data a class E felony, which is punishable by up to four years in prison, according to WNBC.

Using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to lie about being vaccinated is a disservice to yourself, to your community, and to the people who are doing everything

they can to keep their neighbors safe. It is now a crime in the State of New York. https://t.co/bueBfUupOA — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 23, 2021

“These new laws will help us improve our response to the pandemic now, crack down on fraudulent use of vaccination records, and help us better understand the areas of improvement we need to make to our health care system so we can be even more prepared down the road,” Hochul said in a Wednesday statement.

New Yorkers are currently required to present proof of vaccination before being allowed into indoor public settings, such as gyms, restaurants and theater performances, according to The Hill. (RELATED: Federal Judge Rules New York Must Provide Religious Exemptions For Vaccine Mandate)

Hochul announced Dec. 10 her decision to order all indoor public places in New York to either get proof of vaccination from staff and customers, or require them to wear a mask. The mandate began Dec. 13 and was set to expire Jan. 15, at which point it could be extended.