REPORT: Ian Book Will Start At Quarterback For The Saints Against The Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints will have a new quarterback under center Monday night against the Dolphins.

According to Ian Rapoport, former Notre Dame star Ian Book will get the starting quarterback nod against Miami with Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Saints are starting Ian Book this weekend, per me and @TomPelissero. With Trevor Siemian out, Taysom Hill is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

Book hasn’t thrown a pass all season, and that means his first game experience will come on “Monday Night Football” with the whole country watching.

The stakes don’t get much higher at all!

New Orleans will start its fourth QB this season. The rookie from Notre Dame has been preparing to start. With Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill out, it’s time. In a very key game. https://t.co/sFzVwORcsp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

It’s going to be fascinating to see how Ian Book does as the starting QB of an NFL team. He’s an incredibly impressive athlete, and he’s got a solid arm.

However, he’s not particularly big and his arm isn’t going to blow anyone away. Will he complete passes? Yes. Do you want him throwing the ball 40 times against an NFL defense?

Absolutely not.

It should be fascinating to see how he does Monday night against the Dolphins. Even if you’re not a fan of either team, breaking in a new QB is always worth checking out!