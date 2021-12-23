Legendary Writer Joan Didion Dies At Age 87

American writer Joan Didion died at age 87 Thursday from Parkinson’s disease, her publisher confirmed. She died in her New York home.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Joan Didion died earlier this morning at her home in New York due to complications from Parkinson’s disease,” Penguin Random House/Knopf said in a statement.

Didion wrote about 1960s counterculture in her book of essays, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” the New York Post reported. In 2005, she won the National Book Award for Nonfiction for her memoir “The Year of Magical Thinking,” according to the outlet.

Didion gained credibility with feature articles in Life Magazine and The Saturday Evening Post that evaluated post-war American life, according to The New York Times. She mainly found her inspiration in California, her native state. She captured its harshness, beauty, appeal, promise, and cultural influence, according to the NYT. (RELATED: Famous International Singer Carlos Marin Dies At Age 53)

She was also awarded the National Humanities Medal by former President Barack Obama in 2012, according to the Post. Obama described Didion as one of the “sharpest and most respected observers of American politics and culture.” (RELATED: English Actor Jack Hedley Dies At Age 92)

Didion frequently wrote about San Francisco’s hippie movement and evaluated 1960s American life, according to the Post.

Didion is preceded in death by her husband and daughter, according to the outlet.