Peter Dinklage On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Still Upset About The Ending: ‘Move On’

Peter Dinklage thinks it’s time for “Game of Thrones” fans to focus on other things.

“GoT” was a hit show on HBO for nearly eight years, and it’s not an understatement to say its success changed television forever. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

However, the ending was hot garbage, and fans haven’t let it go. To this day, I still complain about it, despite the fact it happened more than two and a half years ago.

What does Dinklage, who played Tyrion on the series, think? He thinks it’s time to “move on.”

Dinklage told The New York Times the following about his feelings on fans not happy with how it all went down:

They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on. [Laughs] No, but the show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it. Yeah, it was called ‘Game of Thrones,’ but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, ‘Who’s going to be on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that.

While I understand Dinklage’s point of view, I couldn’t disagree more. We invested years and years of our life into “Game of Thrones.”

It was much more than a simple TV show. It was a cultural phenomenon that captivated the world.

Then, when it came time for the series to end, the rug was pulled out from under fans and we were handed a hot plate of garbage.

I’m just supposed to let that go? My friends, I’m a pretty forgiving man, but two and a half years isn’t nearly enough time to “move on.”

So, with all due respect to Dinklage, I’ll be ready to “move on” whenever the hell I decide I’m ready. Until then, the bitterness and the grudge about the ending continues!