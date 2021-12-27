Editorial

REPORT: Mario Lemieux Earns $360 Million After The Pittsburgh Penguins Sell

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 21: Mario Lemieux owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins attends the 2017 NHL Awards at T-Mobile Arena on June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Mario Lemieux is reportedly a very rich man after the recent sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins recently sold to Fenway Sports Group for roughly $900 million, and the legendary NHL player apparently made out like a bandit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? It’s actually pretty interesting. According to Joe Pompliano, the team couldn’t pay their star player after declaring bankruptcy, and Lemieux decided to take the $26 million he was owed in deferred salary as equity in the team when he bought it with a new ownership group.

Well, that apparently paid off in a huge way because he’s now turned that $26 million into roughly $360 million, according to Pompliano.

It never hurts to make a bunch of cash, and it sounds like that’s exactly what Lemieux did with his crafty and smart thinking more than two decades ago.

Whenever you manage to turn roughly $20 million into more than $350 million, you know you’re doing something right.

This also isn’t the first time we’ve heard of someone turning their contracts into a lot more money than they’re worth.

Bobby Bonilla famously turned his deal with the Mets into way more money to be paid to him over a couple decades.

The former Penguins star managed to go even way bigger!

Props to Lemieux for getting his money. You just love to see it!