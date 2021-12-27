REPORT: Mario Lemieux Earns $360 Million After The Pittsburgh Penguins Sell

Mario Lemieux is reportedly a very rich man after the recent sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins recently sold to Fenway Sports Group for roughly $900 million, and the legendary NHL player apparently made out like a bandit.

Why? It’s actually pretty interesting. According to Joe Pompliano, the team couldn’t pay their star player after declaring bankruptcy, and Lemieux decided to take the $26 million he was owed in deferred salary as equity in the team when he bought it with a new ownership group.

4) But rather than chase pennies on the dollar in court, Mario Lemieux came up with a brilliant solution. Lemieux offered to buy the team with an investor group, financing his part by converting $20M of his deferred salary into equity. Once done, Lemieux owned 25% of the team. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 26, 2021

Well, that apparently paid off in a huge way because he’s now turned that $26 million into roughly $360 million, according to Pompliano.

7) Mario Lemieux increased his equity stake over the years & is expected to stay as a small minority owner after the sale. But at a $900M valuation, that means Lemieux turned his $26M deferred salary into roughly $360M. That makes it one of the best athlete investments ever. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 26, 2021

It never hurts to make a bunch of cash, and it sounds like that’s exactly what Lemieux did with his crafty and smart thinking more than two decades ago.

Whenever you manage to turn roughly $20 million into more than $350 million, you know you’re doing something right.

5) Since buying the Penguins in 1999, Mario Lemieux and his ownership group have revitalized the franchise. Annual revenue is up from $55M to $185M, they’ve built a new arena and have locked in lucrative cable deals. Even better? They also won 3 more Stanley Cup trophies. pic.twitter.com/GmOIPkjNbl — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 26, 2021

This also isn’t the first time we’ve heard of someone turning their contracts into a lot more money than they’re worth.

Bobby Bonilla famously turned his deal with the Mets into way more money to be paid to him over a couple decades.

The former Penguins star managed to go even way bigger!

Just a friendly reminder that – because of one of the absolute best contracts ever constructed – tomorrow is Bobby Bonilla Day, and every July 1st for the next 14 years. Cha-ching! pic.twitter.com/dY1c5Eonil — Rich Sandera ✈️ (@richsandera) June 30, 2021

Props to Lemieux for getting his money. You just love to see it!