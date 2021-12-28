PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs A Big Win Over Illinois State

The Badgers need a big Wednesday night win over Illinois State.

Wisconsin is currently 9-2, and we didn’t play a game last week due to COVID-19 issues within the program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, we’re back and ready to roll, and it’s time to notch our 10th win of the season.

While the Redbirds aren’t a bad team, there’s no reason for this at the Kohl Center to even be close. We should blow them out if we’re back to being at full strength.

Time and time again this season, we’ve seen that the Badgers can rock and roll when we’re firing on all cylinders.

As long as Brad Davison and Johnny Davis are on the court, we’ll always be competitive. That was proven in Vegas during the Maui Invitational.

With the meat of our conference schedule looming right around the corner, we need to stack up every single win we can.

Unfortunately, we have no idea how many more games might get canceled. As a major college basketball program, you need 20 wins to make the tournament.

You hit 20 wins, and you’re in. Well, with us not knowing how many guaranteed games we have left, we better win while we can.

So, let’s get locked, cocked and ready to rock Wednesday night against the Redbirds! Make sure to catch the game at 8:00 EST on B1G+.