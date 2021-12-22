Editorial

Wisconsin Schedules Thursday Night Basketball Game Against George Mason

Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) takes the ball up the court during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Wisconsin has found a Thursday night basketball opponent.

The Badgers had to cancel our game against Morgan State because of COVID-19 issues with the Bears, but a game will happen! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers announced Tuesday night that George Mason will visit the Kohl Center to play Wisconsin in the time slot the Bears were supposed to play us.

The Patriots are currently 7-5 and a great upgrade in opponent over Morgan State.

 

This situation actually worked out for the best. Morgan State is a terrible team and George Mason is at least competitive.

I’d way rather play a competitive team that can give us a game than some scrub squad, and I’m sure other fans feel the same.

Morgan State wouldn’t have been anything other than a glorified practice.

 

It’s not the game we were prepared for, but it’s the game that’s on the schedule in front of us. So, the Badgers just have to go take care of business.

 

Make sure to catch it at 7:00 EST on BTN!