Wisconsin Schedules Thursday Night Basketball Game Against George Mason

Wisconsin has found a Thursday night basketball opponent.

The Badgers had to cancel our game against Morgan State because of COVID-19 issues with the Bears, but a game will happen! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Update: We are seeking a new opponent for Thursday at the Kohl Center after being notified that Morgan State is unable to travel to Madison due to COVID-19 complications within its program 📰 https://t.co/E1aV76jSqh pic.twitter.com/oPHuD1kAaD — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 20, 2021

The Badgers announced Tuesday night that George Mason will visit the Kohl Center to play Wisconsin in the time slot the Bears were supposed to play us.

The Patriots are currently 7-5 and a great upgrade in opponent over Morgan State.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

This situation actually worked out for the best. Morgan State is a terrible team and George Mason is at least competitive.

I’d way rather play a competitive team that can give us a game than some scrub squad, and I’m sure other fans feel the same.

Morgan State wouldn’t have been anything other than a glorified practice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

It’s not the game we were prepared for, but it’s the game that’s on the schedule in front of us. So, the Badgers just have to go take care of business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Make sure to catch it at 7:00 EST on BTN!