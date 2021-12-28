REPORT: Jimmy Garoppolo Has A Torn Ligament And Chipped Bone In His Throwing Thumb

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might have to miss some time with an injury.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jimmy G has a torn ligament and a chipped bone in his throwing thumb. While it’s not crystal clear right now, there is a good chance he won’t play this weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that happens, it means Trey Lance will be under center for the 49ers.

Sources: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb. His status is in doubt for this weekend, but he’s going to try to gut it out, somehow. He’ll be reevaluated on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

This is not what 49ers fans want to be hearing right now. The team has games against the Texans and Rams, and they almost certainly need to win both in order to punch a ticket to the postseason.

There’s a time and a place to break in a rookie quarterback. Right before the playoffs with the season on the line isn’t the time or the place.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Jaguars head coaching search kicks into gear with GM Trent Baalke to be retained and assist owner Shad Khan. Plus, the status of #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is now in doubt with a torn ligament in his throwing thumb. pic.twitter.com/3c8mqmgxKx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2021

Now, if Jimmy G is absolutely not able to go and would be a liability on the field, then roll with Trey Lance.

Lance is absolutely a better option than Jimmy G playing with the handcuffs on because he’s hurt. It’s not a call anyone wants to make, but it might have to get done.

We’ll see who runs out on the field Sunday against the Texans!