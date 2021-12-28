Editorial

REPORT: Jimmy Garoppolo Has A Torn Ligament And Chipped Bone In His Throwing Thumb

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks for an open teammate to pass to in the first quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might have to miss some time with an injury.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jimmy G has a torn ligament and a chipped bone in his throwing thumb. While it’s not crystal clear right now, there is a good chance he won’t play this weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that happens, it means Trey Lance will be under center for the 49ers.

This is not what 49ers fans want to be hearing right now. The team has games against the Texans and Rams, and they almost certainly need to win both in order to punch a ticket to the postseason.

There’s a time and a place to break in a rookie quarterback. Right before the playoffs with the season on the line isn’t the time or the place.

Now, if Jimmy G is absolutely not able to go and would be a liability on the field, then roll with Trey Lance.

Lance is absolutely a better option than Jimmy G playing with the handcuffs on because he’s hurt. It’s not a call anyone wants to make, but it might have to get done.

 

We’ll see who runs out on the field Sunday against the Texans!