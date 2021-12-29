Deer Attacks Rudolph Lawn Decoration In Incredible Video

A deer absolutely pulverized a Rudolph lawn decoration in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @casspa, a male deer was walking through a snow-covered yard when he spotted a Rudolph decoration. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The deer launched into attack mode and decimated the lawn decoration. Watch the incredible video below.

Play stupid reindeer games, win stupid prizes pic.twitter.com/VOo86vNX4o — Cass Anderson (@casspa) December 28, 2021

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like this before. I’ve seen similar stuff with more aggressive animals, but deer aren’t exactly known for being violent.

Bucks will fight with each other, but generally speaking, deer are very easily spooked. If the wind blows a little too loudly, they might take off. They’re incredibly skittish animals.

Yet, this deer decided to wake up and choose violence. I don’t hate it. I definitely don’t hate. I’d love to look out my window and see a deer fighting a lawn decoration.

That’d be a fun story for the boys down at the bar. That’s a fact.

H/T: BroBible