17-Foot Snowfall Shatters Record For December In The Sierra Nevada

Snowfall in the Sierra Nevada has broken records set decades ago, the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said Monday.
“With a 24 hour official snow total of 98.75 cm at the lab, we have smashed the previous record of 455 cm of snow in December set in 1970! ” the laboratory announced in a Monday tweet.
NEW DECEMBER RECORD: 492 cm
With a 24 hour official #snow total of 98.75 cm at the lab, we have smashed the previous record of 455 cm of snow in December set in 1970!
Snow rates are still heavy and we could break 508 cms today!
Over 202 inches of snow had fallen since Dec. 1 at the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory, as of Tuesday, CNN reported. December 2021 is the month with the most snow in the location’s records, lab scientists told the outlet. (RELATED: Snowstorm Causes Road Closures And Accidents Up And Down West Coast)