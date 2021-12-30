Jimmy Garoppolo Says There’s ‘Definitely’ A Chance He Plays With An Injured Thumb

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is doing what he can in order to suit up Sunday.

Jimmy G is dealing with a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, and that has many people wondering whether or not he'll suit up against the Texans.

Well, it sounds like he’s going to try to give it a shot.

Sources: #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb. His status is in doubt for this weekend, but he’s going to try to gut it out, somehow. He’ll be reevaluated on Wednesday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

“Definitely…I played the entire [last] game with it basically. It’s really just about being able to grip the ball and doing things I normally do,” the talented passer told the media Wednesday when asked if he might play.

You can watch his full comments below.

Jimmy Garoppolo met with the media earlier today to discuss his thumb injury and his status ahead of #HOUvsSF. pic.twitter.com/BYtiHhHBT1 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 29, 2021

At the moment, the 49ers are 8-7 and there is a narrow window for them to make the playoffs with two games left.

In order to get the job done, they’re going to need solid quarterback play. Can Jimmy G get it done with a hurt throwing thumb?

It seems like one hell of an uphill battle, but he seems hellbent on proving he can do it.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Jaguars head coaching search kicks into gear with GM Trent Baalke to be retained and assist owner Shad Khan. Plus, the status of #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is now in doubt with a torn ligament in his throwing thumb. pic.twitter.com/3c8mqmgxKx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2021

If he can’t or if it goes terribly Sunday against the Texans, Trey Lance will be waiting in the wings to take over.

Either way, it’s not an ideal situation for the team as the season winds down.

We’ll see what happens Sunday, but there are definitely reasons to be concerned if you’re a fan of the franchise. This is not the position you want to be in at this point in the season.