Kevin McCarthy Announces Ohio Rep. Mike Turner Will Replace Devin Nunes On House Intelligence Committee

Ohio Rep. Mike Turner will replace retiring California Rep. Devin Nunes as the lead Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday.

Turner, who served as president of the NATO Assembly from 2014 to 2016, was first placed on the Intelligence Committee in 2015, where he is currently the number two Republican. He also serves on the House Armed Serves Committee. Turner briefly considered running for the Senate seat currently held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman, although he ultimately decided not to enter the race.

“Congressman Turner’s commitment to this country is unwavering,” McCarthy said in a statement announcing the appointment. “Throughout his long tenure on the Intelligence Committee, Mike established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth. Mike’s leadership of the committee will continue the great work of Congressman Nunes who has led the committee with integrity.”

Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup and Utah Rep. Chris Stewart were also under consideration for the position, Politico previously reported. Nunes announced Dec. 6 that he would leave Congress by the end of 2021 and will serve as the chief executive officer of TRUTH Social, a new social media company founded by former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Trump’s Media Company Strikes Deal With Anti-‘Cancel Culture’ Video Platform Rumble)

Turner is considered one of the more hawkish members of the House Republican Conference. He opposed President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal, arguing that it would “lead to greater unrest and violence” and “will only solidify the need for our military presence in this country again in the future.” Turner has also urged Biden to take a tougher stance against Russia, including sending weapons and intelligence to Ukraine.