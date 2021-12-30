‘Would Love To’: Sarah Palin Signals Her Return To Politics Ahead Of 2022 Midterms

Former Republican Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said Wednesday that she is once again considering a run for elected office.

During an episode of “The Balance,” Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked Palin if she had “aspirations to get back into elected office or anything more in politics,” considering that she is “a very popular politician.”

“I would love to,” Palin replied. “I would never say never … I feel like there are still some offerings that I have in terms of a service heart. I want to serve. I want to help the people.”

“And I think I have a heck of a lot of common sense, and that’s what we need today,” she continued. “And I’m not so obsessively partisan that I let that get in the way of doing what’s right for the people.”

WATCH:

.@SarahPalinUSA on running for office again: “I’m not so obsessively partisan that I’d let that get in the way of just doing what’s right for the people so I would love to.” @ericbolling pic.twitter.com/zF4iFrtTxQ — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 29, 2021

The former vice-presidential candidate, who ran along with John McCain during the 2008 presidential elections, served as Alaska’s governor from 2008 until her 2009 resignation. (RELATED: McCain Regrets Choosing Sarah Palin As Running Mate In 2008)

After her governorship, she remained a vocal figure in Republican politics, working as a contributor for Fox News from 2010 until she left the outlet in 2015. During the months leading to the 2016 election, Palin actively supported and campaigned for the Trump campaign.

With Republican former President Donald Trump no longer in office, Palin still makes occasional media appearances, sharing her perspectives on contemporary issues facing America.

She most recently made headlines for her vocal opposition to vaccine mandates.

“It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot. I will not do it,” Palin told an audience Dec. 19 at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Arizona. “I will not do it and they better not touch my kids, either.” She then urged people to “stand up and say ‘enough is enough’” to the mandates.

Palin had earlier suggested that she might run against Republican Lisa Murkowski to represent Alaska in the Senate during the 2022 midterm elections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harvest International Ministry (@him_global)

“If God wants me to do it I will,” Palin told New Apostolic Reformation movement leader Ché Ahn during a July 22 onstage interview when asked about a potential senatorial bid, according to Newsweek and footage shared on social media.