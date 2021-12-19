‘Over My Dead Body’: Palin Says She Refuses To Get Vaccinated

Former Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin told a crowd attending a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) conference Sunday that she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’ll be over my dead body that I’ll have to get a shot. I will not do it,” she said to a cheering crowd in Phoenix, Arizona. “I will not do it and they better not touch my kids, either.”

TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk pressed Palin on the people at risk of losing their jobs and education due to violating vaccine mandates. Palin responded that “enough is enough” and people need to “stiffen their spines” against the government and those mandating the shot.

“I think if enough of us rise up and say ‘no, enough is enough,’ there are more of us than there are of them,” Palin said. “So for us to be hesitant, and for us to kinda wait and let somebody else take this on and stand up and say ‘enough is enough.'”

“You all need to look around and realize that if you stiffen your spine and take those positions that you know are right, especially when it comes to government telling us what we have to inject into our own bodies,” she continued. “Realize that those around you as you stiffen your spine, their spines too, will stiffen.” (RELATED: Anti-Vaccine Activists Suspected In Assassination Plot Against German Premier)

Sarah Palin showed up in Phoenix this morning to tell that crowd “it will be over my dead body” that she gets vaccinated. Then she encourages others to “stiffen their spines” and fight back. “There is an empowerment in a group like this where we can kind of feed off each other.” pic.twitter.com/t47oxxrGtB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2021

Palin and members of her family tested positive for COVID-19 in April. She warned that any person can contract the virus and should take proper precautions, including wearing masks indoors, the Washington Examiner reported.

“As confident as I’d like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I’m blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile air, my case is perhaps one that proves anyone can catch this,” she said. “One of my daughters awoke to having lost her taste and smell [and] immediately had a positive test, then was quarantined in isolation.”

Over the past year, tensions have boiled over among government officials, businesses and schools regarding vaccine mandates throughout the U.S. In early November, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz introduced legislation intended to prohibit schools from mandating the vaccine for children after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for students ages 5-11.

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy criticized President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on companies consisting of 100 plus employees by saying the administration treats Americans like “anti-science morons.” However, he called the vaccine a “Godsend” and said that he believes the president should encourage people to receive the shot.