Georgia Dismantles Michigan, Will Play Alabama In The National Title Game

Georgia is headed to the national title game.

The Bulldogs absolutely obliterated Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinal Friday night, and at the time of this writing the score is 34-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Okay, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and admit that I was wrong. I foolishly believed that Michigan could compete.

Clearly, that was not correct at all.

Michigan got absolutely boat raced from the opening snap and it hasn’t slowed down at all as the final minutes of the fourth quarter tick down.

I guess I was dead wrong about that one! Props to me for admitting when I swing and miss.

Georgia’s prize? They now get to play Alabama in the national title game. I can’t wait to see how that goes for them.

If recent history is any indicator, it won’t go well!

