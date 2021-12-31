Ocasio-Cortez Escapes NYC Lockdowns For Sunny Florida: Report

While COVID-19 cases surged in New York City, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was pictured vacationing in Florida, National Review reported.

Ocasio-Cortez was spotted drinking cocktails outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach on Thursday while New York City reported a record high number of COVID-19 cases, National Review reported. Ocasio-Cortez represents New York’s 14th congressional district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

The congresswoman’s appearance in Florida drew commentary because she has criticized leaders for fleeing disasters in the past. In February, when Texas experienced harsh winter weather that left many without power and water, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz visited Cancún, Mexico, which Ocasio-Cortez publicly condemned.

“If Sen. Cruz had resigned back in January after helping gin up a violent insurrection that killed several people, he could’ve taken his vacation in peace,” she tweeted at the time. “Texans should continue to demand his resignation.”

“Ted, this is pretty rich coming from someone who fled their own home (and responsibilities) during an environmental crisis to cross the border and seek refuge in Mexico,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted months later in response to a post by Cruz. “Also you funded cages, expanded cages, and yet you’re complaining about cages. You have no policy, just puff.”

The sighting gained attention on social media with many journalists and politicians commenting on the move. (RELATED: DC Mayor Criticized For Announcing Expectation That Schools Will Transition To Virtual Learning)

.@AOC's New York state of mind clearly doesn't mind being in the free state of Florida…mask free of course. https://t.co/G8S5JlrndO — Jeanette M. Nuñez (@JeanetteNunezFL) December 31, 2021

“@AOC’s New York state of mind clearly doesn’t mind being in the free state of Florida…mask free of course,” posted Republican Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette M. Nuñez.

Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you're enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL's leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

“Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership,” Team DeSantis tweeted.

AOC is the latest in a long line of Democrats to take a mask free vacation in Florida. If Florida's covid policies are so dangerous how come Democrats keep vacationing there? #AOCLovesDeSantis https://t.co/nWSNuWjRph — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 31, 2021

“AOC is the latest in a long line of Democrats to take a mask free vacation in Florida. If Florida’s covid policies are so dangerous how come Democrats keep vacationing there? #AOCLovesDeSantis,” OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted.

