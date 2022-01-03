Legendary Star Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Betty White’s cause of death has been revealed after the Hollywood legend passed away a few weeks before her 100th birthday.

“Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home,” Jeff Witjas, the 99-year-old actress’s representative, said in a statement to People magazine published Monday.

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Witjas said. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.” (RELATED: Legendary Comedian Norm Macdonald Dead At Age 61 After Dealing With Cancer Battle)

White’s agent previously told the Associated Press that the TV icon did not get a booster shot on Dec. 28 as some on social media had falsely claimed.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared last Friday with the outlet. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

In an upcoming issue of People magazine about Betty’s life, the superstar spilled the secrets to living a long life.

“I try to avoid anything green,” Betty joked. “I think it’s working.”

“Taste every moment,” she added about living a great life.

Betty had an incredible career in Hollywood, starting back when she landed her first TV show “Life with Elizabeth,” IMDb noted. She’d been a part of Hollywood for more than seven decades and is probably best known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1973-1977 and as one of the ladies on NBC’s hit show “The Golden Girls” from 1985 to 1992.