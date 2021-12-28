Betty White Spills Her Secret To Long Life Ahead Of Turning 100

Legendary star Betty White spilled her secret to living a long life only weeks ahead of turning 100 years old.

White, who will turn the century mark on January 17, explained how she’s had a long, fulfilling life, People Magazine reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Betty White Stars As The New Face Of AARP)

“I try to avoid anything green,” the 99-year-old actress joked. “I think it’s working.” (RELATED: Calm Down, Betty White Is Not Dead)

“Taste every moment,” she added about living a great life.

Betty made it clear she’s not into all those health food fads in Hollywood and instead prefers eating hot dogs and drinking vodka with a splash of grapefruit, the “Today” show noted.

She also opened up about how it feels to be celebrating this upcoming milestone birthday.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” the Hollywood star shared. “It’s amazing.”

Betty’s career in Hollywood has been incredible, starting back to when she landed her first TV show “Life with Elizabeth” from 1952 to 1955, IMDb noted. She’s been a part of Hollywood for more than seven decades and is probably best known for her role on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1973-1977 and to a later generation as one of the ladies on NBC’s hit show “The Golden Girls” from 1985 to 1992.

And thanks to such leading men as actor Ryan Reynolds, the “Hot in Cleveland” star has continued to gain a whole new generation of fans after making moviegoers laugh with her memorable role in movies like “The Proposal” in 2009.