Halle Berry Clears Up Marriage Rumor She And Boyfriend Van Hunt Got Married

Halle Berry took some time out to clear up a rumor about her and boyfriend Van Hunt tying the knot on New Year’s Day.

The 55-year-old actress posted a snap on Instagram showing her and Hunt standing at what appeared to be an altar overlooking water and sharing a kiss. She captioned her post simply, "well…IT'S OFFICIAL!" The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Sunday.

A second snap in the post included a close up of the couple with a message that read, “It’s 2022!”

Fans and stars alike appeared to be quick to think the "Catwoman" star's post was an announcement that the two had tied the knot, with superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson sharing "Congrats you two! Beautiful!" and Octavia Spencer adding, "Congratulations!"

The “Monster’s Ball” star noticed the comments and took to her social media the next day to clarify things.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun!” Berry captioned her post. “People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did.”

“Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts!” she added. “Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated. #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday.”

The “Die Another Day” star was previously married to French actor Olivier Martinez, who she shares an 8-year-old son with. She was also once married to former Major League Baseball player David Justice and to singer/actor Eric Benét. She also shares a 13-year-old daughter from a past relationship with Gabriel Aubrey.