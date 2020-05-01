Halle Berry Calls Homeschooling A ‘Nightmare,’ Says Her Kids Aren’t Learning Anything

Actress Halle Berry called homeschooling her kids a “nightmare” after she revealed they haven’t been learning anything.

Berry opened up about her quarantine life with her kids during an interview published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s a nightmare for me. It’s a nightmare,” Berry said. “This is like a wash of a semester; they’re really just not learning anything and it’s hard. I have a 6-year-old, and what I learned is that when 6-year-olds see other 6-year-olds do things, then they do things. Like, they sit and they eat because there’s 25 other ones doing it. They stay at their desks and color because there’s 25 other ones doing it.”

“At home, there’s not 25 other ones doing it. So, to get them to focus and realize they’re at home but yet they’re at school, it’s really been a challenge,” she continued. “But I have enjoyed having all this extra time with them. We have been making good use of the time when they’re not in school. When I’m not cracking the whip for school, we do have a lot of family time, story time and bonding time that we don’t often get to have, so there is the silver lining.” (RELATED: Drew Barrymore Says She’s ‘Cried Every Day’ While Trying To Homeschool Her Kids During COVID-19)

I love hearing the stories from celebrities of how family time is going in quarantine. I would expect some celebrities to spend the same amount of time with their kids as normal people do, but there are some out there I know have been overwhelmed by the amount of time they have to spend around their child now.

Justin Timberlake, for example, was not aware of what real parenting was like until this quarantine. He recently said 24-hour parenting was “just not human.”

Berry seems like the type of parent who was already a good parent before all of this started happening. She’s even given her daughter a quarantine hair cut, although it has been said that it’s not the best idea.