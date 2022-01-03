Mary Katharine Ham’s AOC Parody Forces CNN Hosts To Fight Back Laughter

CNN contributor Mary Katharine Ham had CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar fighting back laughter Monday with her impression of Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“What do you make of all this?” Keilar asked Ham in regard to Ocasio-Cortez’s latest claim that Republicans criticize her due to their sexual frustrations about their inability to date her.

“Well, first of all, I woke up like this so I think you have the authority on people being sexually frustrated by my mere existence, it happens all the time and I’m glad to be able to discuss this important issue with you: the plight of the super hot in America has long been ignored and AOC has started a national conversation about this. I know we’ve all dealt with it, and by that I mean AOC, and you Brianna and myself and John,” Ham said while Keilar was struggling to contain her laughter.

WATCH:

“The point is, we can start an organization or something. Just the other day I noticed the IRS keeps sending me notices even though I never expressed any interest in them and it’s like ‘why are you so obsessed with me?’ But one day you wake up and you think to yourself, ‘is there more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking?’ You know, I did it, and now I’m here. AOC did it and now she’s a Congresswoman and in that capacity, you have to answer questions, and like I’m goofing on this because it’s goofy but to question the motives of every questioner you come across I don’t think behooves you.”

“She can answer the questions about being in Florida without going here, I know because I’m talking about this, there are weirdos who will get weird in my comment section right now … this is the real plight of being a woman in the public eye … but we also have to answer fair questions,” Ham continued, noting it is fair game to question whether Ocasio-Cortez and others can make decisions about their personal health and traveling. (RELATED: CNN’s Don Lemon Talks About ‘Broke D*ck’ With Comedian Dulce During New Year’s Broadcast)

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez claimed Friday that Republicans criticize her because of their “deranged sexual frustrations” and suggested Republicans seek “therapy” after columnist and advisor to former President Donald Trump Steve Cortes poked fun at her for visiting Florida, claiming, “if leftists like AOC actually thought mandates and masking worked, they wouldn’t be frolicking in free FL.”

Cortes also claimed Ocasio-Cortez’s boyfriend’s feet were “gross” and “pale.”