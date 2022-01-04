Man Claims To Have Seen A Bigfoot In Illinois, Investigator Says It’s A ‘Very Reliable Sighting’

A man allegedly witnessed a Bigfoot up close and personal in Illinois.

According to a report filed to BFRO.net by Patrick Garver, he allegedly saw the mythical creature while driving in Cass County, Illinois back in November. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The case file reads in part:

I saw a large animal jump into the road about 40 yards ahead. When it hit the road I could see very large legs spread wide in a dead run with large swinging hairy arms. The arms switched back and forth close to the ground as its body was leaning forward. It leaped across the road in two jumps. When it hit the shoulder it looked back at me. I said to myself out loud “f***ng Bigfoot!” It was a about 2 seconds before it vanished in the darkness altogether but I could see it clearly. It was very large and even though it was hunched over nearly horizontal it still was close to being wider than my car and nearly to the top of my windshield. It blocked out the lights of the car ahead. It had shinny black hair. I could not see eyes or mouth but saw its head turn towards me before it jumped into the dark field.

Furthermore, investigator Matthew Moneymaker, who founded the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, called Garver’s claim “a very reliable sighting,” and noted that the county to the east has 13 Bigfoot sightings.

As I’ve said many times before, I find all these alleged sightings very entertaining, but I also don’t believe a single one until I see some concrete proof.

How many Bigfoot sightings have there been over the decades? Too many too count. How many people have pulled out a gun and shot one?

Zero, and until that happens, these things should be treated as pretty much nonsense.

Seriously, we’re supposed to believe the woods are hunted with millions of hunters every year, but nobody has ever put one of these alleged beasts down?

I find that very hard to believe. If I see a gigantic creature in the woods, the first thing I’m doing is spraying lead, and I have no doubt most people would do the same.

Let us know in the comments if you think any of the sightings are credible!

