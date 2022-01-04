Nick Saban On Playing Georgia: ‘Being An Underdog Is Being An Underdog’

Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants everyone to know the Crimson Tide aren’t favored to beat Georgia.

Despite blowing out the Bulldogs in the SEC title game back in December, the Crimson Tide are +3 underdogs in the national title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Saban’s thoughts? Well, he kept it simple. According to Mike Rodak, he told the media Monday, “Being an underdog is being an underdog.”

Nick Saban: “Being an underdog is being an underdog.” — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 3, 2022

I’m not really sure what Saban is attempting to say here, but I enjoy the fact that, once again, he’s reminding the world Alabama is the underdog.

There’s nothing Saban loves doing more than playing the victim card. No coach in America is better at convincing his roster of NFL players that nobody believes they can win.

Alabama and Georgia will meet in the national title game, and Saban is already saying the Crimson Tide are huge underdogs. We’ve seen this underdog song and dance before. Prepare for Alabama to roll. pic.twitter.com/iEf3HwfgiP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 3, 2022

They steamrolled Georgia in the SEC title game and dominated a previously undefeated Cincy team. Yet, they truly are talking like the world is out to get them.

It’s absolutely hilarious and if there’s one thing we know about Saban, when he’s an underdog, he simply doesn’t lose. The fact he continues to play this card should terrify Georgia fans.

It’s a bad sign!

I can’t wait to see how this shakes out Monday night, but I have a feeling Alabama is going to be just fine!