Nick Saban On Playing Georgia: ‘Being An Underdog Is Being An Underdog’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrate their win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants everyone to know the Crimson Tide aren’t favored to beat Georgia.

Despite blowing out the Bulldogs in the SEC title game back in December, the Crimson Tide are +3 underdogs in the national title game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Saban’s thoughts? Well, he kept it simple. According to Mike Rodak, he told the media Monday, “Being an underdog is being an underdog.”

I’m not really sure what Saban is attempting to say here, but I enjoy the fact that, once again, he’s reminding the world Alabama is the underdog.

There’s nothing Saban loves doing more than playing the victim card. No coach in America is better at convincing his roster of NFL players that nobody believes they can win.

They steamrolled Georgia in the SEC title game and dominated a previously undefeated Cincy team. Yet, they truly are talking like the world is out to get them.

It’s absolutely hilarious and if there’s one thing we know about Saban, when he’s an underdog, he simply doesn’t lose. The fact he continues to play this card should terrify Georgia fans.

It’s a bad sign!

I can’t wait to see how this shakes out Monday night, but I have a feeling Alabama is going to be just fine!