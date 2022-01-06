The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Officially Release Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially cut ties with Antonio Brown.

The talented but troubled NFL receiver stormed off the field this past Sunday during a win over the Jets, and it appeared to be the final nail in his NFL career.

Video of Antonio Brown leaving the field after taking off his jersey and shirt and throw it into the stands. pic.twitter.com/1hwNYei5Fq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Despite not initially releasing AB, the team announced Thursday that he has been cut loose “effective immediately.”

The decision comes after Brown released a lengthy statement Wednesday night claiming he had a serious ankle injury, and that’s why he didn’t go in the game. As noted by the Bucs, Brown didn’t appear interested in cooperating with the team.

Statement from Antonio Brown via his attorney ⁦@seanburstyn⁩: pic.twitter.com/pJ3VGFBjSy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2022

He also shared screenshots Thursday prior to his release that appeared to show he informed Arians about his ankle a couple days before the game. You can see the texts, which he shared to his Instagram story, in the tweet below.

Antonio Brown has released screenshots of his messages with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians 👀 @brgridiron (via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/LJDS7q1Atb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022

At this point, I’d be absolutely shocked if we ever see Antonio Brown play in an NFL game ever again. Who would take a chance on him?

He’s proven that his behavior is absolutely awful.

When history looks back on Antonio Brown, I’ll be fascinated to see how he’s viewed. I can’t remember a single player who crashed and burn so quickly.

It’s borderline pathetic.

Brown is simply way too big of a liability to have on your roster, and it’s a damn shame a man with so much talented threw it all away.