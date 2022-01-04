Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hitting back at a report Antonio Brown’s meltdown was caused by an ankle injury, Baker Mayfield bombs in embarrassing fashion against the Steelers, Urban Meyer denies he ever used a photo of Trayvon Martin to justify banning hoodies for players at Ohio State, Georgia is favored over Alabama in the national title game, Caleb Williams enters the transfer portal, Dillon Gabriel transfers to Oklahoma, Wisconsin shocks Purdue and “Yellowstone” fans want to know when season five will be start.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
- Buccaneers Head Coach Opens Up About Antonio Brown, And His Comments Might Surprise Fans
- Baker Mayfield Bombs In Humiliating Fashion In Brutal Loss. Is It Time For The Browns To Get Rid Of Him?
- Urban Meyer Responds To Allegation Involving A Photo Of Trayvon Martin
- Alabama Gets Shown Major Disrespect Ahead Of The National Title Game. How Will Nick Saban React?
- Oklahoma’s Superstar Quarterback Announces Shocking Transfer News
- Oklahoma Sooners Get Rocked By Major Quarterback News. How Will Fans React?
- Wisconsin’s Basketball Team Shocks The Nation. The Highlights Are Pure Basketball Porn
- When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Start? Here’s What We Know
Thanks for tuning in for another episode, and I’ll catch you all Wednesday for a new one!