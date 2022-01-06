Another Republican-Led Report In Arizona’s Largest County Confirms 2020 Election Was Not Rigged

The presidential election in Arizona’s Maricopa County, the largest in the battleground state, was secure and not rigged, the Republican-controlled local government said in a report Wednesday.

The 93-page account directly counters claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies. It also comes months after an independent audit sponsored by the Republican-led state Senate found that President Joe Biden won the county by slightly more than originally thought.

While the state Senate’s auditors also floated various potential problems with the election when they released their report in September, Wednesday’s report found that the Senate auditors’ claims were based on “faulty analysis, inaccurate claims” and “misleading conclusions,” and it said that the claims demonstrated a “lack of understanding of federal and state election laws.”

The report also found that the state Senate and the auditors hired, Cyber Ninjas, made 22 “misleading claims,” 41 “inaccurate” claims and 13 “demonstrably false” claims. (RELATED: Giving Voting Machines To Auditors Raises ‘Grave’ Security Concerns, Arizona Secretary Of State Says)

The report found 38 possible instances where a person may have voted more than once and 50 cases in which a ballot may have been counted multiple times. Maricopa County had over 2.1 million ballots cast, and totals showed Biden beating Trump by over 45,000 votes.

Nonetheless, some Republicans in the state refused to accept the report’s findings, which, like the initial results and first audit, show Biden’s narrow win. (RELATED: Wisconsin Audit Finds That 2020 Election Was Secure, Voting Machines Counted Accurately)

“[Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman] Bill Gates says he hopes that Maricopa County’s ‘report’ will be the last word on America’s audit,” said Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward. “Don’t count on it.”

