International Star And Disney+ Actress Kim Mi-Soo Dead At 29

International upcoming star and Disney+ actress Kim Mi-soo died “suddenly,” her agency shared Wednesday.

“Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5,” the actress’ agency, Landscape, announced in a statement translated by Joongang Daily, Variety magazine reported. She was 29 years old.

Snowdrop Actress Kim Mi-soo Dead at 29: She ‘Suddenly Left Us,’ Says Agency https://t.co/Un9sOiDK8I — People (@people) January 5, 2022

“The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness,” the statement added. “Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.” (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

The statement reportedly did not include a cause for her death. (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

The South Korean star recently appeared in the new series “Snowdrop” on the popular streaming site Disney+ in December along with costar Jisoo, who is also a member of K-pop girl group Blackpink, Variety reported. The next episode comes out Jan. 8, according to IMDb. No word yet on how they will deal with her character’s exit.

She also had a role in the Netflix series “Hellbound,” according to CNN. Other shows she appeared in include JTBC’s “Human Luwak,” tvN’s “Hi Bye, Mama!” and KBS’ “Into the Ring,” Variety reported.