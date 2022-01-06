Watch Denzel Washington In The Intense New Trailer For ‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’

Denzel Washington’s new movie “The Tragedy of Macbeth” looks absolutely lit.

The plot of the film based on the famous story from William Shakespeare, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A Scottish lord becomes convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, and his ambitious wife supports him in his plans of seizing power.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Every single preview we’ve seen so far has been very dark and sinister, and this one is too! Give it a watch below!

This movie looks like it’s going to be absolutely fascinating and I can’t wait to see it. Do I care much about the stuff William Shakespeare wrote?

Not at all. Yes, I did all the reading in high school just like most people reading this, but I didn’t particularly care for any of it.

Taylor Swift’s song about Romeo and Juliet might honestly be more entertaining than what Shakespeare wrote.

Having said that, I do love Denzel Washington, and I will watch literally anything he’s in. That man could star in a cartoon and I’d watch it.

We’re talking about the star of “Training Day.” We’re talking about the man who has given fans some of the greatest scenes in movie history!

You can catch “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starting on Apple TV+ starting Jan. 14!