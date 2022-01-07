Australia Northern Territory Chief Minister Says Unvaccinated People Cannot Leave Home To Work, Exercise

Michael Gunner, Australia’s Northern Territory chief minister, announced Wednesday that unvaccinated people may not leave their homes to go to work or exercise.

“The fully vaccinated can continue as they were. For people who are not vaccinated, lockdown rules will apply to everyone 16 and above,” Gunner said. “If you are not fully vaxxed, stay home. You are at greater risk of catching COVID, becoming ill and needing hospital care. You may only leave home for three reasons.”

Australia’s Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner says unvaccinated people may not go to work or exercise outdoors. You can only leave home for 3 reasons:

– Medical treatment, vaccine

– Groceries

Under the territory-wide lockdown, which went into effect Thursday and will remain in place through Monday, unvaccinated people can only leave their homes for medical treatment, essential goods and services, or to provide care and support for a person who cannot support themselves. Those individuals must be within 30 km from their homes at all times except if they are traveling to a hospital. (RELATED: Watch As Man Reportedly Sets Himself On Fire Over Vaccine Mandate)

“There are only three reasons to leave the home now, not five. Work is not a reason to leave the home for the unvaccinated, the chief health officer has also determined that restriction of movement is critical right now and that one hour of exercise for the next four days is not essential. Remember, these restrictions apply to only those who are not fully vaccinated.”

The Northern Territory reported 256 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, according to ABC, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

