Watch January 3-6 Episodes Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

This week, we discussed Antonio Brown’s outrageous behavior, Aaron Rodgers getting attacked for the dumbest reasons imaginable and much more.

January 3: Antonio Brown Gets Cut By The Buccaneers After Stripping Down And Quitting Against The Jets, Georgia And Alabama Advance To The National Title Game After Blowout Wins In The Playoff, Matt Corral Suffers Brutal Injury After Deciding To Play In The Sugar Bowl, ‘Yellowstone’ Shocks Fans With Insane Season Four Ending And HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” Special Is Outstanding

January 4: Bruce Arians Denies Report Antonio Brown’s Meltdown Was Caused By An Ankle Issue, Baker Mayfield Bombs Against The Steelers, Urban Meyer Denies Allegation He Used A Photo Of Trayvon Martin To Justify Banning Hoodies, Georgia Is Favored Over Alabama In The National Title Game, Caleb Williams Enters The Transfer Portal, Dillon Gabriel Transfers To Oklahoma, Wisconsin Stuns Purdue And ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Want To Know When Season 5 Will Start

January 5: MVP Voter Calls Aaron Rodgers A ‘Bad Guy’ And Won’t Vote For Him, The Packers QB Gets Ripped For Owning ‘Atlas Shrugged,’ The TV Ratings For The College Football Playoff Disappoint, Lincoln Riley Will Make More Money Than Nick Saban In 2022, Jim Harbaugh Might Go Back To The NFL And Jason Derulo Allegedly Fights People In Vegas

January 6: NASCAR Bans ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Car, Antonio Brown Breaks His Silence, Aaron Rodgers Nukes MVP Voter Who Called Him A ‘Bad Guy’ And Complained About His Vaccination Status, Packers QB Shares Refreshing Outlook On Life, Davante Adams Drops The Mic On Social Media Frauds, PAC-12 Commissioner Says The Playoff Is Unlikely To Expand In The Near Future And ‘Yellowstone’ Season Four Finale Gets Monster TV Ratings

