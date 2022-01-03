‘The David Hookstead Show’: Antonio Brown Gets Cut By The Buccaneers After Stripping Down And Quitting Against The Jets, Georgia And Alabama Advance To The National Title Game After Blowout Wins In The Playoff, Matt Corral Suffers Brutal Injury After Deciding To Play In The Sugar Bowl, ‘Yellowstone’ Shocks Fans With Insane Season Four Ending And HBO Max’s “Harry Potter” Special Is Outstanding

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re talking about Antonio Brown’s insane actions against the Jets and Bruce Arians announcing that he’s no longer a member of the Buccaneers, Georgia beats Michigan and Alabama beats Cincy to advance to the national title game, Matt Corral suffers brutal injury in the Sugar Bowl after deciding to play, “Yellowstone” shocks fans with crazy death at the end of season four and HBO Max’s new “Harry Potter” special is outstanding.
Let’s jump in!
TOPICS:
- NFL Star Gets The Hammer Dropped On Him After Stripping Down And Quitting
- NFL Star Strips Down, Appears To Quit During The Game
- Georgia Decimates Michigan In The College Football Playoff
- Alabama Throttles Cincinnati, Advances To The National Title Game
- College Quarterback Suffers Brutal Injury. The Video Is Tough To Watch
- ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death
- REVIEW: The New ‘Harry Potter’ Special Is Outstanding. Here’s Why Fans Need To Watch
-
HOOKSTEAD: 2021 Was An Amazing Year, Take A Moment To Remember These Epic Moments
As always, it’s a blast to spend some time with you guys during your busy schedules. It’s hard to believe 2021 is already in the books, but here we are! Now, let’s have ourselves an incredible 2022!