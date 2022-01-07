‘Birds Aren’t Real’ Founder Shocks News Anchors By Appearing To Vomit Live On-Air

The founder of the viral ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ parody conspiracy theory shocked news anchors after he appeared to projectile vomit live on-air in what can only be described as a bizarre interview.

During the viral interview with WGN-TV, 23-year-old Peter McIndoe is seen drinking from a mug when one of the anchors asks him how it isn’t just Gen Z that falls for “conspiracy theories” when suddenly McIndoe appears to projectile vomit.

“Oh my God, I’m so nervous,” McIndoe says, as he appears to then choke. The network then switches to b-roll clips of ‘Birds Aren’t Real’ supporters while McIndoe is heard in the background gagging.

In an Instagram post, McIndoe said he was “mortified” about the incident. (RELATED: Mary Katharine Ham’s Ocasio-Cortez Parody Forces CNN Hosts To Fight Back Laughter)

“Never imagined this amount of embarrassment was possible,” the post said. “The one time the media gives us a platform to spread the truth with the public and I totally messed up. If you all don’t want me to be your spokesman after this I understand.”

“Was feeling nervous and queasy and started panicking when I felt the vomit coming up so tried to quiet my chest stuff it down with my coffee but it won the battle and there are no excuses,” he continued.

In a statement to Newsweek, McIndoe said as soon as he “heard the news anchor use the word ‘Conspiracy Theory'” when referring to his movement “I absolutely retched, couldn’t hold it in.”

“That interview could have deprogrammed so many blind sheeple watching the mainstream media on a Thursday morning. I could have finally exposed the bird drone surveillance plot to the most blind of audience,” he reportedly said. “But I couldn’t keep my stomach beast in my chest.”

But, McIndoe says he suspects his vomiting to be the result of a “hit job,” according to Newsweek.

“Our movement was getting too big and powerful, so they tried to execute the spokesman live on the television news. Me. In front of nations.”

The movement believes birds aren’t actually real and rather are just drones used by the government to spy on Americans. McIndoe told The New York Times (NYT) recently that the movement is meant to make misinformation lighthearted.

“Dealing in the world of misinformation for the past few years, we’ve been really conscious of the line we walk,” McIndoe reportedly said. “The idea is meant to be so preposterous, but we make sure nothing we’re saying is too realistic. That’s a consideration with coming out of character.”

“Birds Aren’t Real is not a shallow satire of conspiracies from the outside,” McIndoe said, according to the NYT. “It is from the deep inside. A lot of people in our generation feel the lunacy in all this, and Birds Aren’t Real has been a way for people to process that.”