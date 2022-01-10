‘Bob Was My Absolute Everything’: Superstar Comedian’s Wife Breaks Silence After His Death

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo broke her silence Monday for the first time since the superstar comedian died. He was 65.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the late comedian’s wife shared in a statement to People magazine.

“I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” she added. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.” (RELATED: Pete Davidson Shares How Bob Saget Helped Him Get Through ‘Some Rough Mental Health Stuff’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world,” Rizzo continued. “Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time.”

The “Full House” star and Rizzo met in 2015, got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot the following year, Good Housekeeping reported. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

Saget was found unresponsive Sunday in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

“An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget,” Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties, said in a statement, according to People. “Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete,” Stephany added. “Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

Saget is survived by Rizzo, as well as his daughters Jennifer, Lara and Aubrey from a previous marriage to Sherri Kramer.