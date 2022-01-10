Pete Davidson Shares How Bob Saget Helped Him Get Through ‘Some Rough Mental Health Stuff’

Pete Davidson shared how the late superstar Bob Saget helped him through “some rough mental health stuff” when he was younger and throughout their friendship.

"Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet," the 28-year-old comedian shared in an Instagram post following Saget's death. "When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff," he wrote. "He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can."

Davidson said Saget connected him “with doctors and new things” he could try and “would check in” on him and to “make sure” he was doing well.

Davidson closed out his message by saying how much he loved Saget and what an "honor" it was knowing him as he thanked the late comedian for his "friendship" and "kindness."

Numerous celebrities shared tributes to the “Fuller House” star following the news Sunday that he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Florida. Saget was 65.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Saget was found in the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

There were “no signs of foul play or drug use” in Saget’s case, according to the same report.