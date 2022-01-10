US

Police, Volunteers Find Body Of Man Who Went Missing During Snowstorm Days Later

TOPSHOT - A pedestrian walks in the center of a snow-covered residential street in Washington, DC on January 23, 2016. A deadly blizzard with bone-chilling winds and potentially record-breaking snowfall slammed the eastern US on January 23, as officials urged millions in the storm's path to seek shelter -- warning the worst is yet to come. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Kevin Harness Contributor
Font Size:

Police and volunteers found the body of a man Thursday in Louisa County, Virginia, days after he went missing during a snowstorm.

Jacob Whaley reportedly went missing Jan. 3 after he crashed his car six miles away from his home and tried to walk the rest of the way during a snowstorm, WRIC-TV reported. (RELATED: Thousands Of Drivers Stuck On Major Highway For 15+ Hours Due To Tractor-Trailer Accident, Icy Roads)

While driving to his home in Louisa County, Whaley crashed his truck into a ditch and got out, notifying his family about what happened. He attempted to walk the rest of the way home, according to WAVY-TV.

Whaley’s family members received a text message from him saying that he was lost. He was not heard from again until his body was found, according to the outlet.

His family then notified the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) about what had happened, and the police began investigating the area along Greene’s Corner Road, according to WRIC-TV.

During their search for Whaley, deputies found his truck with the use of police dash camera footage. A search party consisting of volunteers and deputies discovered his body near Greene’s Corner Road two days later, according to the outlet.

“I’m so angry with this county,” said Shannon Whaley, Jacob’s mother, WRIC-TV reported. “All they had to do was go out and holler for him.”