Police, Volunteers Find Body Of Man Who Went Missing During Snowstorm Days Later

Police and volunteers found the body of a man Thursday in Louisa County, Virginia, days after he went missing during a snowstorm.

Jacob Whaley reportedly went missing Jan. 3 after he crashed his car six miles away from his home and tried to walk the rest of the way during a snowstorm, WRIC-TV reported. (RELATED: Thousands Of Drivers Stuck On Major Highway For 15+ Hours Due To Tractor-Trailer Accident, Icy Roads)

The body of a Virginia man who tried to walk home after his vehicle broke down during a snowstorm this week has been found, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday. https://t.co/HcHdIEXChO — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 9, 2022

While driving to his home in Louisa County, Whaley crashed his truck into a ditch and got out, notifying his family about what happened. He attempted to walk the rest of the way home, according to WAVY-TV.

Whaley’s family members received a text message from him saying that he was lost. He was not heard from again until his body was found, according to the outlet.

His family then notified the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) about what had happened, and the police began investigating the area along Greene’s Corner Road, according to WRIC-TV.

During their search for Whaley, deputies found his truck with the use of police dash camera footage. A search party consisting of volunteers and deputies discovered his body near Greene’s Corner Road two days later, according to the outlet.

“I’m so angry with this county,” said Shannon Whaley, Jacob’s mother, WRIC-TV reported. “All they had to do was go out and holler for him.”