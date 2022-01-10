Minnesota Vikings Fire Head Coach Mike Zimmer

The Minnesota Vikings have fired head coach Mike Zimmer.

The team made the decision Monday morning that it was time for Zimmer to be let go after back-to-back disappointing seasons with the Vikings, according to multiple reports.

The #Vikings fired coach Mike Zimmer, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

The move to pull the plug on the Zimmer era in Minnesota was widely-expected and had been reported since Sunday.

Now, it’s happened, and it’s time for the Vikings to look towards the future.

#Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was fired, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

Of all the coaches who are going to lose their job, Zimmer can hold his head the highest. He made the Vikings competitive and made the franchise respectable.

However, he just wasn’t able to take the next step and in the NFL, that will ultimately cost you your job.

The Vikings have fired HC Mike Zimmer and GM Rick Spielman, per @Rapsheet and @TomPelissero. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/zaD17kOmB8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2022

The good news for Zimmer is that if he wants to continue coaching, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to pursue. As for the Vikings, the first day of their future is here! Let’s watch to see what they can do!