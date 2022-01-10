Editorial

Minnesota Vikings Fire Head Coach Mike Zimmer

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during warm-up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Minnesota Vikings have fired head coach Mike Zimmer.

The team made the decision Monday morning that it was time for Zimmer to be let go after back-to-back disappointing seasons with the Vikings, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move to pull the plug on the Zimmer era in Minnesota was widely-expected and had been reported since Sunday.

Now, it’s happened, and it’s time for the Vikings to look towards the future.

Of all the coaches who are going to lose their job, Zimmer can hold his head the highest. He made the Vikings competitive and made the franchise respectable.

However, he just wasn’t able to take the next step and in the NFL, that will ultimately cost you your job.

The good news for Zimmer is that if he wants to continue coaching, there will be plenty of opportunities for him to pursue. As for the Vikings, the first day of their future is here! Let’s watch to see what they can do!