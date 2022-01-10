Sunny Hostin Addresses Justice Sotomayor Sharing Inaccurate Data On Children’s COVID Hospitalizations

Sunny Hostin addressed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s sharing of inaccurate data on the number of children hospitalized due to COVID-19.

During a Monday panel discussion on “The View,” the co-host appeared to defend Sotomayor’s comments from Friday’s SCOTUS hearing on the legality of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses with 100 or more employees.

"We have hospitals that are almost at full capacity with people severely ill on ventilators," Sotomayor shared during the hearing. "We have over 100,000 children, which we've never had before, in serious condition. Many on ventilators."

“While she [Sotomayor] may not be accurate for current hospitalizations in children, she is correct that we have more children in the hospital now more than ever before,” Hostin argued Monday.

CDC CRITICIZED FOR CONFUSING COVID MESSAGING: As experts continue to study the impact of the omicron variant, people are struggling to keep up with the shifting safety guidelines – #TheView panel weighs in. https://t.co/R1N7pTSjaP pic.twitter.com/ZGXup8H7Bh — The View (@TheView) January 10, 2022

"And it certainly reflects the current cases in children," she argued. "Right now, we have 82,843 children sick with COVID. More than 1,000 children have died from the virus. In addition, 7.8 million children have caught COVID since the pandemic started."

“So, while fewer than 83,000 kids have been hospitalized with the virus, we have kids sick with COVID more than we ever have before. So, that’s a real thing and those are real numbers,” Hostin went on to argue.

The clip from “The View” included an interview between Fox News host Brett Baier and the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in which Walensky admitted there’s not currently 100,000 children in the hospital but 3,500, and was not able to provide numbers on how many kids are currently on ventilators.

According to the CDC, approximately 6% of children hospitalized for COVID-19 end up on ventilators. Since the data was tracked starting August 2020, fewer than 83,000 Americans under 18 years of age have been hospitalized with the virus, according to the CDC.