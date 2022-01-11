‘President Harris And I’: Biden Refers To Kamala Harris As ‘President’ While Speaking In Georgia

President Joe Biden referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” on Tuesday while delivering remarks about voting rights to students at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Last week, President Harris and I stood in the United States Capitol to observe one of those before and after moments in American history,” Biden said, referencing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021. (RELATED: Fauci Calls Sen. Marshall A ‘Moron’ On Hot Mic After Tense Exchange)

This is not the first time Biden has referred to Harris as “President.” Back in December, Biden referred to Harris as “President Harris” while delivering remarks at South Carolina State University’s graduation ceremony.

“All kidding aside, of course, President Harris is a proud Howard alum,” Biden said during his speech.

In March of 2021, Biden also referred to Harris as “President Harris” while speaking at the White House. Before that, back in September of 2020, Biden called his then-potential White House team the “Harris-Biden” administration during a speaking event in Tampa, Florida.

Biden and Harris traveled to Atlanta on Tuesday to speak on voting rights. During his speech, Biden called on Democratic leaders to reform Senate rules and even eliminate the filibuster in order to pass his voting rights agenda.