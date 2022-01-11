Armed Teenager Tries To Carjack Man At Gunpoint. Driver Pulls Out His Own Gun, Retaliates

A man shot a teenager who attempted to steal his car early Tuesday morning in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood after the teenager pulled a gun on him.

“I saw the gun and I thought he was going to shoot me and take the car, so I retaliated as fast as I could,” the man told 6 ABC. “And just to see another day, I had to shoot the guy.”

The man, who has a valid permit to carry a weapon, according to police, allegedly fired at least five shots at the intersection of North 17th and Folsom streets, where the incident took place. The teenager, who was not fatally wounded, admitted to being on the scene, according to investigators.(RELATED: Underage ‘Joyride’ Carjackings Represent Rising Challenge For DC-Area Law Enforcement)

“Stay in school. Don’t play with guns. Don’t rob people. Work for what you want,” the driver, who was unharmed, said to 6 ABC. (RELATED: Teenaged Girls Accused In Botched Carjacking That Led To Death Of 66-Year-Old Man)

Late Monday night, another carjacking took place in West Kensington where the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, the outlet reported. That same night, a third carjacking at the intersection of North 6th and West Cambria Streets in North Philadelphia resulted in a large car crash, police told 6 ABC, but no injuries were reported.

Police are treating all three as separate cases according to 6 ABC.