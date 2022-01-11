‘The Real Me’: Former Playboy Model Crystal Hefner Shares ‘Authentic’ Self, Removes ‘Everything Fake From’ Her Body

Crystal Hefner, former Playboy model and widow of Hugh Hefner, said she’s finally sharing her “authentic” self after having “everything fake from” her body removed.

“Over five years, my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work life,” the former Playboy bunny captioned her post on Instagram. The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Monday.

“The real me,” she added. “I was living for other people before, to make others happy, suffering internally in the process. (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

“As most of you know, I grew my following during my ‘Playboy’ years,” Hefner continued. “Certain photos grow followings fast. In short, sex sells. I dont know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life.” (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

The 35-year-old model and TV personality said she has “removed everything fake” from her “body and deleted all” her old photos from her social media.

“I am more authentic, vulnerable and feel that I belong more to myself,” Crystal shared. “I am mine.⁣”

The former Playboy Playmate admitted that as she made the transition she worried about whether her fans would come along with her. She said those who are with her now make her feel like she has an “army of supporters.”

“Most days the count is growing,” Hefner said. “Now my women followers are giving the men followers a run for their money. Now I truly feel I have an army of supporters that care and see an actual soul behind the lens. For that I thank you.”

Crystal and the late Playboy founder were married from 2012 to 2017, when he died.