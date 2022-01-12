REPORT: Loudoun County Rapist Placed On Sex Offender Registry For Life

The Loudoun County student accused of raping a ninth-grade girl in a high school bathroom was reportedly sentenced to residential treatment Wednesday.

Loudoun Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Pamela Brooks pushed back the teen’s initial sentencing date to allow him to undergo a “psychosexual evaluation.” Brooks claimed the results of the evaluation “scared” her. The trial also uncovered that the rapist allegedly attacked a third girl, according to The Daily Wire.

“Over the years this court has read many psychosexual reports, and when I read yours, frankly, it scared me,” Brooks said. “It scared me for you, it scared me for society.”

The judge stated that she has never ordered juveniles to enter the sex offender registry, but made an exception for the Loudoun County teen.

“I am ordering you onto the sexual offender registry,” the judge said.

Brooks ordered the teen to a full rehabilitation facility until he turns 18. On his 18th birthday, he will return to court for “next steps,” according to NBC Washington.

A judge sentenced the Loudoun rapist to a lifetime on the sexual offense registry this afternoon, saying his psycho-sexual evaluation was one of the most disturbing she’s ever seen, and as it emerged that he also allegedly attacked a third girl. — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) January 12, 2022

The mothers of the two victims both spoke during court, The Daily Wire reported. The Smith family, whose daughter’s story was politicized amid the Virginia gubernatorial race, will reportedly file litigation against the Loudoun County Public School district, a source close with the family told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Mother Of Loudoun County Rape Victim Vows To Sue School District)

The teen’s initial sexual assault took place in May 2021. He was transferred to a different high school within Loudoun County Public Schools, though the district’s superintendent and board members were aware of the assault. He committed a second assault at the second high school.

The boy was transferred under the recommendation of Loudoun County’s Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj. Biberaj claimed that the boy “had no history of having done this prior to this offense that was alleged,” according to Fox 5. However, the boy’s mother conceded that her son had a history of misbehaving and once sent nude photos of himself to a girl in fifth grade, according to DailyMail.com.