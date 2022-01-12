REPORT: Alabama Star Jameson Williams Has A Torn ACL

Alabama receiver Jameson Williams reportedly has a torn ACL.

The superstar receiver suffered a serious injury against Georgia in the national title game, and fans now know the extent of the damage. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hate to see this! Almost certainly is a torn ACL for Alabama WR Jameson Williams…You can actually see the shift of tibia forward & back. pic.twitter.com/PBtJQ9S3lC — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) January 11, 2022

According to Adam Schefter, Williams suffered a torn ACL against Georgia, but he’s expected to make a full recovery after getting surgery in the near future.

Alabama’s Jameson Williams, the projected top WR in the 2022 NFL Draft, tore his ACL last night vs. Georgia, per sources. Doctors believe that, after surgery within the next 10 days, Williams will retain his sub 4.3 speed, and they expect a full recovery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

Schefter’s report matches up with what Nick Saban told Kirby Smart following the game. The seven-time national champ was picked up on camera speculating Williams injured his ACL.

Kirby Smart checks on Jameson Williams. Nick Saban congratulates Kirby on winning the championship. The respect and admiration between two of the best in the game 👏 pic.twitter.com/jlIHvnBJyq — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 11, 2022

This is obviously a tough blow for Williams. Nobody wants to see anyone get hurt, especially in the national title game.

You never want to see anyone go down in this fashion. I don’t care who you cheer for. It’s never a good thing.

Jameson Williams was injured on this play: pic.twitter.com/gfNZ7OAMkH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2022

Now, Williams will have a long road to recovery ahead of him. I’d guess he’s still headed to the NFL, but you probably won’t see him on the field for at least the first couple months of the season.

He’s a major prospect, and I’d still expect him to go in the first round, but having a torn ACL will certainly give some teams pause.

Let’s all hope Williams is able to bounce back in a major way. He’s a hell of a player, and you never want to see a guy like him go down.