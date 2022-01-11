Multiple Georgia Fans Arrested For Being On The Field After The Bulldogs Beat Alabama

Some Georgia fans had too much fun Monday night after the Bulldogs won the national title.

The Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980 after defeating Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide 33-18. Well, some fans thought it’d be a smart idea to get on the field! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban Gets Caught On Camera Admitting Something Massive After Losing To Georgia https://t.co/iizRJn5mbE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 11, 2022

According to Outkick, multiple fans of Kirby Smart’s team were taken into custody after getting on the field to celebrate after the huge win.

You can check out some of the evidence of people being taken away by the police below.

This Georgia fan got a huge round of applause after getting arrested for rushing the field pic.twitter.com/yw1ymLYP4G — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 11, 2022

He was actually pretty nimble for as drunk as he was. Avoided the first line of defenders and made it to the confetti. pic.twitter.com/1WSijjrp1W — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 11, 2022

Generally speaking, I hate when fans do stuff like this. I can’t stand it all, but it’s different in a situation like this.

Georgia won their first national title in more than four decades. If they’re not going to go wild after pulling that off, when will they?

Nothing like spending a night in the tank after your team wins the National Championship pic.twitter.com/J7CnsmRDxG — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) January 11, 2022

The people on the field appear to be mostly harmless and they were clearly just pumped. If you ever hear me knocking passionate football fans, then assume I’ve been murdered and replaced by an imposter.

Now, do I want to see this happen on a regular basis? No, but I’ll allow it after you win a national title. That makes perfect sense.

This dude just jumped onto the field, got instantly arrested and has a huge smile on his face. Georgia fan I guess? pic.twitter.com/en32ZtBHce — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) January 11, 2022

Never stop partying, Georgia fans! Never stop partying.