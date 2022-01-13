Editorial

The Chicago Bears Interview Doug Pederson For Their Head Coach Opening

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 15: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the first half of the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on December 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are interested in potentially hiring Doug Pederson.

The team announced Wednesday that they conducted an interview with Pederson for the head coach opening. The Bears fired Matt Nagy this past Monday, and the hunt is now on for his replacement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Doug Pederson would be a very interesting choice for the Bears. He has a Super Bowl ring, seems to be well liked by people and knows what it takes to win.

He’s also had to deal with high-drafted quarterbacks seeing as how Carson Wentz went second overall to the Eagles.

Now, the Bears are apparently interested in seeing if he’ll be a great fit for the franchise. As I’ve said many times, whoever the Bears hire has to be able to develop Justin Fields.

Can Pederson be that guy? I wouldn’t rule it out. He knows how to handle chaos at the quarterback position and adapt on the run. Let’s not forget that he won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center.

We’ll see if the Bears land on him, but it’s certainly an interesting option.