The Chicago Bears Interview Doug Pederson For Their Head Coach Opening

The Chicago Bears are interested in potentially hiring Doug Pederson.

The team announced Wednesday that they conducted an interview with Pederson for the head coach opening. The Bears fired Matt Nagy this past Monday, and the hunt is now on for his replacement. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have completed interviews with general manager candidate Glenn Cook & head coach candidate Doug Pederson.@dunkindonuts | #DaBearshttps://t.co/7TCv7FcMsg — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2022

Doug Pederson would be a very interesting choice for the Bears. He has a Super Bowl ring, seems to be well liked by people and knows what it takes to win.

He’s also had to deal with high-drafted quarterbacks seeing as how Carson Wentz went second overall to the Eagles.

Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today and Browns assistant director of pro scouting Glenn Cook for their general manager position. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2022

Now, the Bears are apparently interested in seeing if he’ll be a great fit for the franchise. As I’ve said many times, whoever the Bears hire has to be able to develop Justin Fields.

Can Pederson be that guy? I wouldn’t rule it out. He knows how to handle chaos at the quarterback position and adapt on the run. Let’s not forget that he won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center.

Up to 7 candidates now for #Bears head coach search… Bills DC Leslie Frazier

Former HC Doug Pederson

Bills OC Brian Daboll

Bucs DC Todd Bowles

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

Colts DC Matt Eberflus More coming. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) January 11, 2022

We’ll see if the Bears land on him, but it’s certainly an interesting option.