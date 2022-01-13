‘We Failed’: Major Danish Newspaper Apologizes For Regurgitating Government Info On COVID Without Investigating

Ekstra Bledet, a major newspaper in Denmark, apologized for publicizing government-issued COVID-19 information unquestioningly rather than conducting independent investigations in an article titled “We Failed.”

Ekstra Bledet and the media in general were infatuated with daily hospitalization and death numbers and published them without skepticism, according to the article. The media’s lack of vigilance resulted in the public learning only recently that COVID-19 death counts included deaths with the virus in addition to deaths by the virus, inflating the death count by 27%. (RELATED: Biden Directing Team To Order 500 Million More Tests To Prepare For Future Demand)

“It makes a difference,” the article said. “A big difference.” Virus death counts drove policy decisions and public perception of the disease’s risk level, the article said, and the public accepted restrictions and government interventions based on misleading information about the dangers of the disease. (RELATED: Fauci’s Contempt In Front Of Congress Would Be Shocking If It Weren’t For The Media’s Reaction To It)

The article argued that the primary fault lies with public health authorities who should have published more accurate information on hospitalizations, vaccine efficacy and hospital capacity long ago.

“We Failed” One of the largest newspapers in Denmark is apologizing for its journalistic failure during COVID-19 by only publishing official government messages without questioning them. Via @Niemandsknecht https://t.co/0DfZAOXduT — Jan Nieuwenhuijs (@JanGold_) January 11, 2022

Denmark became the first country in Europe to offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday despite warnings from EU drug regulators that there is no data to support this approach, according to Reuters. The decision sparked protests in Copenhagen, the nation’s largest city. Denmark requires vaccination or proof of COVID-19 recovery to enter churches, restaurants, nightlife and other public spaces.

