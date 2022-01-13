West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Feels ‘Unwell’ After Testing Positive For COVID

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice continues to “feel unwell” with moderate symptoms following a positive COVID-19 test Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Office of the Governor.

Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, experienced a “sudden onset of symptoms” starting with congestion and a cough Tuesday morning. He developed a headache and fever before testing positive for COVID-19 that evening when the results of a PCR test came back, a Tuesday press release from the Governor’s Office said.

“My blood pressure and heart rate were extremely elevated, and I had a high fever,” Justice said in the press release. He said Tuesday that he felt “extremely unwell” and began monoclonal antibody treatment to decrease the severity of his symptoms. (RELATED: Republican Governor Ends COVID State of Emergency in Missouri)

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. While I was surprised that my test results came back positive, I’m thankful to the Lord above that I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve been boosted, and that I have an incredible support system, especially my loving family.https://t.co/x8u0f6qYH5 — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) January 12, 2022

The governor was still experiencing “moderate symptoms” but was receiving the antibody treatment well, according to a Wednesday news release. Justice is being treated by multiple doctors, including State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh.

The office staff and First Lady Cathy Justice all tested negative according to the Jan. 12 statement. The location or time of Justice’s exposure to COVID-19 is undetermined, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

“He’s getting the care, and I think he’s trying to put up a strong front in front of us. When you talk to him, you know, he’s not doing well,” Chief-of-Staff Brian Abraham told the Gazette-Mail. “You can hear the congestion, hear the distress in his voice. He’s being brace, but you can tell it’s affecting him.

Justice released his 2022 State of the State message to the West Virginia state legislature in a written format Tuesday. Justice also announced a new initiative to manufacture zero-emission, all-electric school buses in the state.